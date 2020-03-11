Ravi Chopra’s The Burning Train remake in the works

The Burning Train starred Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh and Jeetendra among others. The Burning Train starred Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh and Jeetendra among others.

Film producer Juno Chopra has joined hands with Jackky Bhagnani for the remake of 1980 action thriller The Burning Train. Chopra recently backed Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name.

Bhagnani made the announcement on Twitter. He wrote, “Delighted to announce the remake of #TheBurningTrain in association with my dear friend @junochopra. A classic by Ravi Chopra sir. Hope we do justice to the magic that he created years ago. @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #BRFilms”

Delighted to announce the remake of #TheBurningTrain in association with my dear friend @junochopra . A classic by Ravi Chopra sir.Hope we do justice to the magic that he created years ago.@vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #BRFilms pic.twitter.com/5gDdx6sqKW — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) March 11, 2020

The Burning Train revolved around a superfast train Super Express, designed by Vinod (Vinod Khanna) after giving six years of his life to it. But Randhir (Danny Denzongpa) whose design for the project got rejected decides to take revenge and plants a bomb in the train during its inaugural run from Delhi to Mumbai. After the blast, the train catches fire, and the rest of the film chronicles the efforts of Vinod’s friend Ashok (Dharmendra) in trying to save as many lives as he could with the help of fellow passengers Ravi (Jeetendra) and Rakesh (Vinod Mehra).

A still from the movie The Burning Train. (Express archive photo) A still from the movie The Burning Train. (Express archive photo)

The film starred Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, Neetu Kapoor, Hema Malini, Vinod Mehra and Danny Denzongpa. Produced by BR Chopra, the film was directed by Ravi Chopra. RD Burman gave the music of the film which is popular till date.

The cast and the director of the remake are yet to be announced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd