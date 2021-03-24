The Big Bull’s song Ishq Namazaa teaser: Nikita Dutta showers love on hard-at-work Abhishek Bachchan

The teaser of The Big Bull’s first song, “Ishq Namazaa,” has been released. In the short promo of barely twenty seconds, we see Abhishek’s character intensely at work, while his partner, Nikita Dutta’s character is seen showering love on him.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted the aforementioned clip and wrote, “Tomorrow’s market prediction: love at an all-time high ❤️ #IshqNamazaa. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #MotherOfAllScams.”

The entire song will release on Thursday. By the looks of it, “Ishq Namazaa” appears to be your generic love ballad. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta, the Kookie Gulati directorial also features Ileana D’Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among more in significant parts.

The Big Bull is a crime-drama based on the Harshad Mehta story, who was held responsible for various financial crimes. Previously, acclaimed director Hansal Mehta had released a web series on streaming platform SonyLIV on the same subject, called Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which turned its lead actor Pratik Gandhi into a legitimate star. The series also starred Shreya Dhanwanthary in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan was recently in the news for his ‘savage reply’ to a troll who had tweeted that the actor had a beautiful wife he didn’t deserve. Bachchan had clapped back, writing, “Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo…P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.”

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Netflix film Ludo. The Big Bull will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP on April 8.