The Big Bull trailer: Abhishek Bachchan starrer gives Scam 1992 Harshad Mehta Story flashbacks, watch

The Big Bull trailer is at a great disadvantage. It is coming a few months after Hansal Mehta covered Hansal Mehta’s story in his blockbuster show, 1992 Scam. The critically acclaimed series was one of the entertainment high points of the year gone by, and now, as you sit down and watch Abhishek Bachchan retrace the same steps, albeit as Hemant Shah in The Big Bull, you can’t help but feel déjà vu.

The Big Bull trailer takes us on the same journey, inspired by the life of Harshad Mehta, starting from his humble beginnings, his designs on Dalal Street, his relentless hustle of which insider trading and outright corruption were an intrinsic part, his superstardom in a slowly liberalising India and his sad end. However, unlike Scam 1992, the film is ‘inspired’ by his life and hides reality behind a veneer of ‘Bollywood creativity’.

There are a few things that are new, cars racing down Mumbai’s – sorry, Bombay’s – streets, men being made to take off their clothes to check if they are ‘the inside man’ and what feels like patently Hindi cinema dialogues.

With Abhishek as the ‘Big Bull’, Ileana D’Cruz plays the journalist out to unmask him. The film also stars Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah. In an earlier teaser, the film’s producer Ajay Devgn’s voiceover could be heard as he speaks about people born in humble homes being taught to keep their dreams in check. “But one man decided to change the game,” he said about the protagonist.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Ludo and Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe 2. The Big Bull will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th April 2021.