Thursday, April 08, 2021
Latest news
Live now

The Big Bull movie release LIVE UPDATES: Abhishek Bachchan to host virtual watch party for audience

The Big Bull movie release LIVE UPDATES: Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among others, The Bigg Bull starts streaming today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 8, 2021 1:54:15 pm
the big bull releaseThe Big Bull releases on April 8.

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull releases on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on Thursday. The Kookie Gulati directorial is based on the Harshad Mehta securities scam of 1992, which was the biggest financial fraud to take place in the country until then.

The Big Bull also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Saurabh Shukla among others. The film was intended for a theatrical release but was shifted to the OTT platform due to the ongoing pandemic. Talking about releasing the film on a streaming service, Bachchan told indianexpress.com, “From digital to television to screen, there is going to have to be a variety on how you tell your stories. And there lays the biggest hurdle for Kookie (director Kookie Gulati) as he made this movie for the 70 mm screen and now because of the situation we were in and due to the pandemic, he had to now adapt his storytelling style to make it conducive to a digital streaming platform.”

Abhishek spoke about playing a morally dubious man in the film and said, “When I was discussing the film with Kookie, I had said that if you’re going to whitewash somebody then I am not up for it, because that makes a character very unidimensional, and that’s not what I am interested in doing. Today’s audience’s taste has also changed and evolved, from my understanding, they want to see the protagonist be more human, they want to see his flaws, they want to see grey characters.”

The film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Thursday. Abhishek will be hosting the watch party of the premiere on the Twitter handle of the streaming service where the audience can send in their questions as they watch the film.

Live Blog

Follow this blog for all the updates on The Big Bull

13:54 (IST)08 Apr 2021
Music director Shekhar Ravjianii wishes luck to team The Big Bull

Music director Shekhar Ravjianii shared on Twitter, "#TheBigBull tonight! Chestbump Brotherman!!!! @juniorbachchan."

13:43 (IST)08 Apr 2021
Before The Big Bull, here’s revisiting Abhishek Bachchan’s filmography for some likely and unlikely gems

From Yuva's Lallan to Manmarziyaan's Robbie, Abhishek Bachchan has proved he has many tricks up his sleeve. Ahead of The Big Bull's release on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, here are seven performances from the artiste that took our breath away. READ MORE

13:20 (IST)08 Apr 2021
'Waiting for The Big Bull to arrive on my screen'

Kunal Kapoor wished luck to the team on Twitter and wrote, "Waiting for the #BigBull to arrive on my screen this evening. Bhaiya @juniorbachchan aapka stock bahut Tezi mein hai. All the best to @kookievgulati and the entire team!" 

13:18 (IST)08 Apr 2021
'The Big Bull night tonight'

Director Sujoy Ghosh shared on Twitter, "the big bull night tonight. everything good that i’d wish for my own film @juniorbachchan!!" Abhishek replied, "Thank you dada." 

13:16 (IST)08 Apr 2021
Check out the trailer of The Big Bull here

The Big Bull starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm.

13:15 (IST)08 Apr 2021
Watch The Big Bull from the comfort of your home

Abhishek Bachchan shared with indianexpress.com, "We are happy that we are able to bring our work out to the audience. That’s the most important thing for us right now. These are difficult times, we don’t want anybody to be uncomfortable whilst watching our film. So, I think we’ve lucked out that, in the safety of your home, with the company of your loved ones and family, you can watch Big Bull."

The Big Bull's story is based on the real-life financial fraud that also inspired the web series Scam 1992. Hansal Mehta's series starring Pratik Gandhi was one of the most acclaimed series of 2020 so it was only natural that the audience started comparing them both. But the teams of Scam 1992 and The Big Bull have been extremely cordial in praising each other's work.

Abhishek earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "I saw Scam (1992) last year and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I think it was just a wonderful achievement on behalf of the entire team." Scam 1992 creator Hansal Mehta had earlier tweeted, "Please don’t make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other. This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They’ve done their best and they deserve your love."

