The Big Bull first look: Abhishek Bachchan is the ‘man who sold dreams to India’

The first look of Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull is out. The tagline of the poster reads, ‘The man who sold dreams to India’. From what we know so far, the film’s story is inspired by the Harshad Mehta case.

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta orchestrated the Rs 5,000-crore 1992 securities scandal, which led to the exposure of many loopholes in the functioning of the stock market and banks.

The Big Bull is being directed by Kookie Gulati who has previously helmed Vivek Oberoi starrer Prince. Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit are producing the film which is written by Arjun Dhawan and Kookie Gulati.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2018 film Manmarziyaan. Besides, The Big Bull, in 2020, he will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Shah Rukh Khan-Sujoy Ghosh production Bob Biswas. The latter is based on the character which we first saw in Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani.

The 2006 Hindi film Gafla was inspired by the same case.

The release date of The Big Bull is yet to be announced.

