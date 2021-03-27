The Big Bull actor Abhishek Bachchan: ‘I saw Scam 1992 and thoroughly enjoyed it’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about the comparisons between his upcoming film The Big Bull and Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992. Both the stories are based on Harshad Mehta’s securities case.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bachchan said that many were drawing comparisons between the two but it stopped after the trailer of The Big Bull came out. “I’ve noticed thankfully that after our trailer came out, that conversation has pretty much stopped. I think the reason is people have seen what we’ve made and realised that it’s actually a very different approach,” he said.

The Big Bull actor was happy to praise the work of Hansal Mehta and his team and applauded the Sony LIV web series. “I saw Scam (1992) last year and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I think it was just a wonderful achievement on behalf of the entire team,” he said.

Hansal Mehta had also spoken about the comparisons earlier. He said, “Please don’t make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other. This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They’ve done their best and they deserve your love.”

The Big Bull trailer takes the viewers on a journey inspired by the life of Harshad Mehta. But unlike Scam 1992, The Big Bull does not use real names and is said to be inspired by Harshad Mehta’s story.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Netflix’s Ludo and Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe 2.

The Big Bull will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar from April 8.