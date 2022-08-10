scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Bollywood has been disrespecting New Delhi for decades, but these 8 films (and shows) capture the capital’s wicked wisdom | City in Cinema

New Delhi might be the most cinematic city in the country, and its relative underrepresentation in our films only adds to its mysterious aura.

Written by Rohan Naahar | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 8:12:48 am
Here is our list of the best films and shows set in New Delhi.

The first in our series of Cities in Cinema, we focus on New Delhi and how only a handful of films/shows have managed to capture its identity.

The inner conflict that tears every Delhiite apart isn’t easy to explain. Regardless of where you live in this city, it is likely that you have spent just as much time in awe of it as you have in utter disgust. It’s almost like a Stockholm syndrome situation. You feel like you’ve been held hostage by Delhi, but you can’t possibly imagine living anywhere else.

Because behind every pile of trash, underneath every defaced medieval ruin, there is a story. It is a story of resilience, of culture, of co-existence. It is a story of violence, of jealousy, of betrayal. There is drama in every square inch of this city.

Which makes you wonder: why is it that Delhi remains relatively underrepresented in cinema? There could be any number of reasons. Perhaps it is because not enough people from Delhi make movies. We certainly don’t have a resident Ray. Cities like Kolkata and Mumbai have been immortalised on the big screen, but the most cinematic city of them all has been ignored.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against the dollar on a trade-...Premium
‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against the dollar on a trade-...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

In this, the first of a new series about films and shows that accurately capture our cities on screen, we’re going to list the best titles set in Delhi. Stay tuned for the next entry in the series, which will focus on films and shows set in Mumbai.

Paatal Lok

paatal lok controversies Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from Paatal Lok.

Were it not for streaming—particularly the initial wave of creative freedom that the landscape afforded—we wouldn’t have got one of the most stunningly accurate depictions of Delhi in the Prime Video series Paatal Lok. Jaideep Ahlawat’s noir-inspired narration perfectly captures not just the social hierarchy of this city, but gives it an air of mythic majesty. This is the sort of city that can kill you, but it’s also the sort of city that can compel someone to compose a poem on the horrid circumstances of your death.

Eeb Allay Ooo!

Eeb Allay Ooo! is currently streaming on Netflix.

A stinging satire of Lutyens’ Delhi lawmakers shot in and around the sacred avenues of the Capital’s policy-making but dream-destroying centre, Prateek Vats’ Eeb Allay Ooo! doubles as an important piece of representation for the city’s significant migrant population. It tells the story of a man caught between two Delhis — he walks along tree-lined avenues during the day, but at night, he trudges back home across the river, ‘Jamnapaar’. This is the reality of the thousands who come to this city daily, looking for better lives, only to be slotted into arbitrary societal boxes by those who’ve appointed themselves as superior.

Delhi Crime

Advertisement
international emmys Shefali Shah in a still from Delhi Crime.

From its earliest frames, it is clear that Netflix’s Delhi Crime has an eye for authenticity. Inspired by the harrowing 2012 gang rape of a medical student, which was, in many ways, our own 9/11-level moment of reckoning, Delhi Crime is a distressing (yet uplifting) recreation of the case. I remember being impressed with its keen attention for detail, particularly with regard to real-life locations. But I also remember being slightly put off by its reverence for the Delhi Police. And that, in an abstract way, is what this city is all about.

Titli

Titli, Titli Film, Titli Best Foreign Film Award, Titli Wins Best Foriegn Film Award, Titli bags Best Forieg film Award, Kanu Behl, Ranvir Shorey, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, lalit Behl, Amit Sial, Entertainment news Titli was produced by Yash Raj Films.

A relic of perhaps the strangest era in modern YRF history, director Kanu Behl’s Titli, like Delhi Crime, makes the wise decision to portray the city like the dystopia of injustice and cruelty that it is. It tells the story of those on the fringes of society, desperate to break in. Titli also captures the vast socio-economic divide that this city is torn apart by, but is always empathetic towards those who’ve been trapped—either by this city, or by their own tribe.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

khosla ka ghosla stills Actors Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas and Tara Sharma in a still from Khosla Ka Ghosla.

Perhaps the most skilled chronicler of contemporary Delhi working in mainstream Hindi cinema, director Dibakar Banerjee would go on to honour the city in several films. But his laugh-out-loud satire of middle class drudgery, Khosla Ka Ghosla, remains his finest. A keen observer of colourful characters, Banerjee adds some authentic local flavour to the film, glimpsed in blink-and-miss asides about Rajma Chawal-fuelled indigestion, and overheard discussions on porn. Khosla Ka Ghosla also makes a strong case for how, contrary to popular belief, Delhiites can turn to culture when brute force fails.

Gurgaon

Advertisement
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Gurgaon.

Even the nice people who actually live in Gurugram are wary of venturing beyond certain imaginary borders. Just like how in Delhi, food delivery apps and e-commerce giants forbid their delivery personnel from entering a handful of neighbourhoods on the outskirts of the city. And for good reason. Director Shanker Raman’s Gurgaon is a stark reminder of just how sinister the peripheries of this city can be; all you have to do is take a wrong turn—metaphorically and literally. It has no patience for weakness, it preys on the superstitious, and thrives on revenge.

Also read |Gurgaon: Shanker Raman’s nihilistic film noir is the perfect primer for the lurid Love Hostel

BA Pass

Ajay Bahl, B.A. Pass Ajay Bahl directed BA Pass.

Since we’re on the subject of seediness, is there a more luridly attractive corner of Delhi than Paharganj? A hub for hippie tourists and local addicts, Paharganj occupies prime real estate in the heart of the city. Peer out from the terrace of one of its many cafes (or, indeed, one of its shady hotels), and you’ll be able to spot Connaught Place in the distance. The neon-lit nastiness of Paharganj was also prominently showcased in Anurag Kashyap’s Dev.D, but BA Pass is a more focused noir fable, a film that captures both the fantastic allure and the unforgiving reality of this city.

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana, yami gautam, yahin hoon main, Ayushmann Khurrana movies, yami gautam movies, Ayushmann Khurrana upcoming movies, yami gautam upcoming movies, entertainment news Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam debuted with Vicky Donor.

While most other titles on this list represent the spirit of the city, few films have been able to capture the endearing obnoxiousness of a very particular creature—the Delhi uncle—better than Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor. Played by Annu Kapoor, Dr Baldev Chaddha is the kind of person who addresses Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky as ‘my dear’, makes a hilarious hand gesture every time he says the word ‘sperm (pronounced spuh-rum)’, and is prone to casual discrimination against ‘Bongs’. We all know at least one Chaddha uncle.

Watch out for our piece on how Mumbai has been represented in cinema next week.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 08:12:48 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

4

Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief

5

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

Featured Stories

Sandy forever
Sandy forever
More than medals
More than medals
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
AG writes to SC on counsel change, attempts to stop him from appearing
Wakf Board case

AG writes to SC on counsel change, attempts to stop him from appearing

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics
Explained

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgan parties with Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty and Banita Sandhu in London, see photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement