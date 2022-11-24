scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

The Archies co-stars Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan chill at the beach during shoot break, see pics

The Archies actors Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and others took a break from filming to enjoy a beach holiday.

suhana khan, agastya nanda,the archiesThe Archies will release in 2023. (Photo: Tara Sharma Saluja/Instagram)

While the details of the movie ‘The Archies’ are still under wraps, actor Tara Sharma has treated her fans to a new picture featuring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and other actors from the film. However, Tara clarified that the picture was not from the sets but from a vacation they took together.

Tara took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture featuring Agastya, Suhana, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Santana Roach. The actor said that the picture was taken during a break when everyone visited a beach to unwind. Tara gave a glimpse into their vacation a few weeks ago and described it as a “lovely day.”

The actor wrote in the caption, “Here in the pic with lovely @suhanakhan2 @mihirahuja_ @vedangraina @santanaroach Missed the rest of the fab bunch in the pic. PS this is not on set, so not revealing anything. Was on s break day. #staysafe.”

In an earlier post, Tara had also revealed that Suhana calmed her while they were on a speed boat. “The actual videos had me shrieking in the speedboat and lovely @suhanakhan2 kindly calming me haaha and also had me singing when the rainbow appeared,” she wrote. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Tara also wished Agastya a belated happy birthday and said that he reminds her of Abhishek Bachchan. She said, “You good naturedly making fun of me on set haaha, reminds me of Abhishek and your polite, gentle warmth and talent is endearing! Good luck with everything!” (Sic)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

The Archies is an upcoming Netflix film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film stars Agastya, Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir, Vedang, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot in pivotal roles. Tara also revealed that she has a small role in the film. The film will be released in 2023. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 03:23:29 pm
Next Story

Law experts debate Centre-state relations at conference hosted by Jharkhand Assembly

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X