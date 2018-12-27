The Accidental Prime Minister trailer: Anupam Kher almost nails Manmohan Singh in this ambitious project

The much-awaited trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister, starring Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is out. The film chronicles the life of politician-economist Manmohan who served as India’s PM from 2004-2014.

The film has been generating lot of buzz owing to the striking resemblance of its characters with the real life counterparts. Kher has transformed himself into looking like Manmohan and has adapted his mannerisms quite well.

Watch the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister here:

In the film, Akshaye Khanna plays Sanjaya Baru who was the media advisor of Manmohan Singh. it looks like Akshaye’s character is also playing the narrator in the film as we see him breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the viewers.

The film delves deep into the internal politics of the Congress party and how Manmohan Singh found himself in the middle of it.

While German actor Suzanne Bernert plays Sonia Gandhi, Aahana Kumara will be seen as Priyanka Gandhi. Arjun Mathur plays Rahul Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister. The film is helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

The film is based on Sanjay Baru’s memoir of the same name that was released in 2014. Sanjaya Baru, the former PM’s media adviser, had earlier spoken to Indian Express about the memoir. He had said, “The book humanises him. It brings him out as a human being. The younger generation today thinks of him as some kind of robot, a statue. The ‘Singh is King’ image is gone. He has become an object of ridicule, not admiration. I am showing him as a human being, I want there to be empathy for him.”

Divulging details about his preparation for the role, Kher told IANS, “The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.”

The Accidental Prime Minister releases on January 11.