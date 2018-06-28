The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher introduces Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi and Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi

Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur’s look in The Accidental Prime Minister has been revealed by Anupam Kher. Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur’s look in The Accidental Prime Minister has been revealed by Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher, who plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, recently shared a photo of actors Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra who play Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, respectively, in the upcoming film.

The veteran actor shared a photo on his Twitter handle where he is seen as the former PM in conversation with Aahana who plays Priyanka Gandhi. Also seen in the frame is Arjun who essays the role of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Just like the other cast, Aahana and Arjun also hold an uncanny resemblance to their real-life counterparts. Talking about her role in the movie, Aahana earlier told indianexpress.com, “I am beyond excited to play this role. It is important that we get the look right because a lot of characters from this movie are real people from our system.”

Sharing the photo, Kher tweeted, “Introducing @arjun__mathur as #ShriRahulGandhi and @aahanakumra as #MsPriyankaGandhi.🙏 #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @tapmofficial #2004 #OathCeremony #VijayGutte @sunil_s_bohra.”

A few days back, Anupam Kher shared the first look photos of actors Divya Seth Shah and Ram Avatar Bhardawaj who play Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, respectively.

Divulging details about his preparation for the role, Kher told IANS, “The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.”

Akshaye Khanna will be seen in the role of former PM’s media adviser Baru and German actor Suzanne Bernert will play Sonia Gandhi in the movie. Helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film is scheduled to release on December 21. It will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero at the box office.

