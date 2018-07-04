The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher introduces reel life Lalu Prasad Yadav and LK Advani

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher introduced the reel life Lalu Prasad Yadav and LK Advani. The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher introduced the reel life Lalu Prasad Yadav and LK Advani.

Anupam Kher today introduced the remaining cast of his film The Accidental Prime Minister. After the reel Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, now we get to meet the actors who will be essaying the role of politicians like LK Advani, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shivraj Patil. The film, an adaptation of Sanjaya Baru’s memoir of the same name, is a political drama which will present the story of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Anupam Kher has stepped into the shoes of the former PM.

Sharing a collage of images on his Twitter handle, Kher wrote, “Introducing Avtar Sahni as #LKAdvaniJi, Vimal Verma as #LaluPrasadYadavJi and Anil Rastogi as #ShivRajPatilJi.:) #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @tapmofficial @sunil_s_bohra #VijayGutte.” The Accidental Prime Minister has been making news for the stark resemblance of its characters with their real-life counterparts. Kher, who plays Manmohan, seems to have adopted the mannerisms of the former PM quite well.

Meet the cast of The Accidental Prime Minister

Actor Divya Seth Shah plays the role of Manmohan Singh’s wife in The Accidental Prime Minister. Actor Divya Seth Shah plays the role of Manmohan Singh’s wife in The Accidental Prime Minister.

Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur as Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister. Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur as Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister.

Ram Avatar Bhardawaj as Ram Avatar Bhardawaj as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in The Accidental Prime Minister.

Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister. Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister.

Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru in The Accidental Prime Minister. Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru in The Accidental Prime Minister.

In the movie, Aahana Kumra plays Priyanka Gandhi and Arjun Mathur will be seen as Rahul Gandhi. Divya Seth Shah will step into the shoes of Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur and Ram Avatar Bhardawaj will play Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Akshaye Khanna will be seen in the role of former PM’s media adviser Baru and German actor Suzanne Bernert will play Sonia Gandhi. The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. Directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film is scheduled to release on December 21.

Sanjaya Baru, the former PM’s media adviser, had earlier spoken to Indian Express about the memoir. He had said, “The book humanises him. It brings him out as a human being. The younger generation today thinks of him as some kind of robot, a statue. The ‘Singh is King’ image is gone. He has become an object of ridicule, not admiration. I am showing him as a human being, I want there to be empathy for him.”

