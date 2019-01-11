The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

With the release of Simmba, 2018 ended with a bang and now, Bollywood welcomes 2019 with two releases, The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher is based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The film chronicles the time when Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister. The film saw some controversy as few opposition party members saw it as a misinterpretation of the truth. Few have also called this a propaganda film because of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role.

Also Read | Uri review: A slick war film

Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film is based on the events of the surgical strike that happened in 2016 in response to the Uri attacks. Director Aditya Dhar makes his debut with this film. Vicky Kaushal earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “The topic of patriotism is so relevant today. It is like we are defining what patriotism is. Is it about showing and expressing patriotism or about feeling it? In times like today where we are more vocal about patriotism, it was a huge task to tell this story and convey the message more responsibly.”