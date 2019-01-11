The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

With the release of Simmba, 2018 ended with a bang and now, Bollywood welcomes 2019 with two releases, The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri: The Surgical Strike.
The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher is based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The film chronicles the time when Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister. The film saw some controversy as few opposition party members saw it as a misinterpretation of the truth. Few have also called this a propaganda film because of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role.
Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film is based on the events of the surgical strike that happened in 2016 in response to the Uri attacks. Director Aditya Dhar makes his debut with this film. Vicky Kaushal earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “The topic of patriotism is so relevant today. It is like we are defining what patriotism is. Is it about showing and expressing patriotism or about feeling it? In times like today where we are more vocal about patriotism, it was a huge task to tell this story and convey the message more responsibly.”
Insight into Indian Army's special units
The surgical strike was carried out by the Indian army's special unit, one of the many lesser-known groups of our armed forces which undertake such covert missions. Uri brings to fore many such things including how the army prepares for an undercover attack.
Real characters
Uri also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, Yogesh Sonam and Mohit Raina among others. While Rawal plays Ajit Doval, Yogesh plays Manohar Parikkar, all of whom were associated with the surgical strikes. Uri reveals the role of these real-life men and women in the historical event.
Vicky Kaushal
After giving us a memorable 2018 with hits in the form of three Bollywood movies and two Netflix films, Vicky Kaushal is exploring an entirely new genre - action. Previously speaking to indianexpress.com, Vicky shared how he was eagerly waiting to do an action film for long. He said, "For me, Uri was a journey of some nine months, in which I did so many things I had never done before, be it putting on some weight to getting a physique, the action training. This is my out-and-out action film where I am unleashing a lot of punches. So this was a genre I was really looking forward to. That happened. It is a real-life story based on the Uri attacks and the following surgical strikes. I’m playing a soldier. So it was very new for me."
Seeing Vicky in such a fierce character is surely a reason to watch this new film.
Inspired by a real-life incident
Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army on terror launch pads across the Line of Control, as a retaliation for the Uri attack in which four heavily armed militants crossed the Line of Control and launched an attack on the Indian forces, leaving 19 army personnel dead. While the event made headlines for days, how the entire surgical strike was carried out in a confidential manner is what makes the core of Uri.
The Accidental Prime Minister cast
Not just Anupam Kher, The Accidental Prime Minister boasts of a terrific cast who have managed to ape the look and style of their real-life counterparts to perfection. Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru, Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi, Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi, Vimal Verma as Lalu Prasad Yadav, Avter Saini as Lal Krishna Advani and Anil Rastogi as Shivraj Patil among others look like smart casting.
A unique Anupam Kher role
From the first on-location images to the various slo-mo videos shared by Anupam Kher himself on social media, all we can say is the veteran actor has put in a lot of hard work to get into the skin of Manmohan Singh's character. From his body language to mannerisms, Kher is looking absolutely convincing.
An adaptation
The Accidental Prime Minister is a political drama based on the controversial book of the same name. The book was written by Sanjaya Baru, who served as the media advisor of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008. The memoir reveals the life of Singh during his tenure as the PM and the challenges he faced. The plot of the film is surely intriguing.
Controversial film
The Accidental Prime Minister has courted trouble ever since its trailer was released. While the Congress were up in arms against the political drama, BJP promoted it full throttle. And amid all this, the Delhi High Court also dismissed a ban plea against the film. With so much action happening in real life, it will be exciting to see what Anupam Kher starrer has to offer.
Uri: Our verdict
Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages. It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chaihye, humein unka sar’. If that’s not jingoism, I don’t know what is. The Pakistanis are shown as a bunch of not exactly incompetents, but incapable of matching up to the Indians.
