The Accidental Prime Minister: Everything we know about the film so far

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh is getting a biopic titled The Accidental Prime Minister. Starring Anupam Kher in the title role, the film has been making headlines for the striking resemblance and mannerisms Kher has imbibed for the part. As the makers release its trailer today, here is everything that we know about the much-awaited film so far.

Where did the film get its title?

The Accidental Prime Minister is a political drama based on the book of the same name, written by Sanjay Baru, who served as the media advisor of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2008.

Who plays Dr Manmohan Singh onscreen?

Bollywood star Anupam Kher plays the titular role.

Who else stars in the film?

While Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Sanjay Baru, Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumra will be seen as Priyanka Gandhi in the film. It also stars Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi, Vimal Verma as Lalu Prasad Yadav, Avter Saini as Lal Krishna Advani and Anil Rastogi as Shivraj Patil among others.

Who is the director?

The film has been helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by Bohra Brothers.

What is the film’s plot?

While the memoir, on which the film is based on, alleges that Manmohan Singh was not entirely in control of his powers, as most of it was wielded by then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, we need to see how much of this has been retained in the film’s screenplay.

What language is the film being made in?

The film is being made in English and Hindi.

When will The Accidental Prime Minister release?

It is set to release in the first quarter of 2019.

What has Anupam Kher said about the film?

Kher had earlier said, “I am approaching this part of Dr. Manmohan Singh completely from an actor’s point of view. There is a book and screenplay for reference. I have worked on it for six months. It is the most difficult film as he is the most visible person and so it is not easy to portray him. Also, the world knows him. His language, his movement… so it is more difficult. I need to internalise the character and be that person.”