Akshaye Khanna: Always knew that The Accidental Prime Minister was an important film

The trailer of the much-awaited The Accidental Prime Minister was released today and it is impressive for its near spot on casting and the aspect of Dr Manmohan Singh’s life which the biopic touches upon. The film stars Anupam Kher in the title role. Actor Akshaye Khanna also stars in the film, essaying the role of Sanjaya Baru, who was the former media advisor of Manmohan and the writer of the book on which the film is based on.

Talking about the film during its trailer launch today, Akshaye said, “I was very clear that I wanted to be a part of the film. Vijay (director) wanted my character to be more creative. He told me he can’t play around with any other character in the film, but mine is the only character he can. It was great fun creating the look for Sanjaya Baru. From the beginning, I always knew that it was a very important film, and the role was superb, so me doing this film was a no-brainer.”

The political drama has been helmed by debutant director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by Bohra Brothers.

Other cast members include Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumra who plays the role of Priyanka Gandhi, Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi, Vimal Verma as Lalu Prasad Yadav, Avter Saini as Lal Krishna Advani and Anil Rastogi as Shivraj Patil among others.

The Accidental Prime Minister is set to release on January 11, 2019. It is set to clash with Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri.