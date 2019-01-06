The Accidental Prime Minister actor Aahana Kumra: Cinema should be democratic

Aahana Kumra, who will be seen in The Accidental Prime Minister, says cinema should be democratic and the film deserves a fair chance to be shown to people.

The film is based on the book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, who served as a media advisor for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In the film, Anupam Kher plays the title role and Akshaye Khanna is seen as Baru.

While the trailer of the film irked many Congress leaders who called it a “propaganda”, Aahana, says the film is not taking any sides.

“It is a powerfully cut trailer. I am a non-political person. I don’t support anyone. Every film has its own point of view. Cinema should be democratic and I have maintained that in my work.

“Anything that you watch is up to you, the power is in your hands whether to watch a film or not. While shooting I did not feel the film was taking any sides.”

The Congress party has slammed the BJP for portraying the Gandhi family in poor light and the actor says it is incorrect to jump to any conclusion before watching the entire film.

“Everyone will have a different perspective. The film is not trying to show anyone in bad light. It is about a relationship between Mr Manmohan Singh and Sanjaya Baru. It is not right for people to think anything or make a judgement without watching the film.

“One should watch the film then have an opinion. It is a good film and people should give it a chance. It is not right to show the makers and the actors down,” she added.

In “The Accidental Prime Minister”, Aahana plays the role of Priyanka Gandhi and she was thrilled when the offer came to her from Hansal Mehta, who is creatively involved with the political-drama.

“I would have never imagined people thinking of me casting as Priyanka Gandhi. I was anxious to play her. This was my first big film. I wanted to get everything right. I am looking forward to see my work.”

As part of her research, Aahana saw videos that were available in public domain, including some of Priyanka’s interviews.

“She comes across as a self assured person, is calm. Being a public figure, she is not there in the public eye even in this age of social media and I get fascinated with such personality. She is still a mystery.

“I remember while I was shooting, the director said, I am too high on energy and I had to work on it. For this role I had to be completely opposite of myself.”

The “Lipstick under my Burkha” actor added she has tried not to mimic her. “I have tried to play to the best of my knowledge in tandem with the director.”The film releases on January 11.