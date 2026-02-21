‘That’s one long pregnancy!’: Sargun Mehta slams ‘baseless’ pregnancy rumours as Ravi Dubey laughs it off

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are among the most celebrated couples in the entertainment industry. Married for nearly 13 years, the duo frequently goes viral on social media, with fans fondly calling Ravi the “greenest flag” and Sargun the “luckiest girl.” However, alongside the admiration, there have also been recurring speculations about Sargun’s pregnancy. Now, the actress has strongly reacted to what she called “baseless” rumours circulating online.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Sargun slams pregnancy rumours

Taking to Instagram, Sargun shared a post that read: “News apparently knows before us about our pregnancy for the last 2 years. According to them, I have been pregnant. That’s one long pregnancy. Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news. It wouldn’t take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it.”