‘That’s one long pregnancy!’: Sargun Mehta slams ‘baseless’ pregnancy rumours as Ravi Dubey laughs it off
Sargun Mehta shut down fresh pregnancy rumours, calling out reports that claimed she was expecting.
Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are among the most celebrated couples in the entertainment industry. Married for nearly 13 years, the duo frequently goes viral on social media, with fans fondly calling Ravi the “greenest flag” and Sargun the “luckiest girl.” However, alongside the admiration, there have also been recurring speculations about Sargun’s pregnancy. Now, the actress has strongly reacted to what she called “baseless” rumours circulating online.
Sargun slams pregnancy rumours
Taking to Instagram, Sargun shared a post that read: “News apparently knows before us about our pregnancy for the last 2 years. According to them, I have been pregnant. That’s one long pregnancy. Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news. It wouldn’t take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it.”
In the caption, she added: “How do you know about a pregnancy that me and Ravi are unaware about? Stop it. Kindly.”
Her reaction amused Ravi, who commented under the post, writing “Caption” along with a laughing emoji.
View this post on Instagram
In another Instagram Story, Sargun posted a longer note, saying: “Where are these children going, and how fast am I birthing them? Should that be the question I am asking, or is it that I have apparently been pregnant for two years… or more?”
She further questioned the speculation, adding, “Do they know my doctors? Or does me visiting a salon or a café now account for pregnancy? Ravi and I don’t even know about this pregnancy, so thank you for being so very aware.”
Sargun’s strong response came after a news portal claimed on Instagram that the couple was set to become parents. The report triggered multiple enquiries, prompting the actress to address the rumours directly and shut down the unfounded claims.
About Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey
After building her presence through television shows such as 12/24 Karol Bagh, Phulwa, Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe and Nach Baliye 5, Sargun Mehta made the shift to films with her Punjabi debut Angrej in 2015. Today, she is counted among the top-paid actresses in Punjabi cinema. In 2021, she also stepped into production alongside her husband Ravie Dubey, launching their banner Dreamiyata Dramaa.
Sargun and Ravie first met while working on 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. Three years later, during their stint on Nach Baliye 5, Ravie proposed to her on the show. The couple married in 2013 and have since expanded their creative footprint across Punjabi films, television, and digital platforms.
