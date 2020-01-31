Thappad trailer: Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha take on domestic violence

Thappad releases on February 28. Thappad releases on February 28.

The trailer of Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is out. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film tackles the subject of domestic violence.

The trailer opens with a happily married couple played by Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. Things take a turn after the husband slaps the wife during a party, and she decides to seek divorce. The film tries to highlight the unjust norms of society where women are expected to put up with the transgressions of their husbands.

Thappad also stars Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Ram Kapoor, Dia Mirza and others in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer of Thappad here:

The film’s trailer features a dialogue which roughly translates to “Where there is love, there is a little bit of violence.” Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga uttered something similar after his film Kabir Singh was criticised for glorifying violence in relationships.

For Taapsee Pannu, Thappad will be followed by Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dilruba and Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee had earlier spoken to PTI about Thappad and said, “Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do.”

She added, “It has a thought-provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society. To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year’s Pink.”

Thappad director Anubhav Sinha recently helmed films like Mulk and Article 15. He collaborated with Taapsee Pannu on Mulk.

