Thappad movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra and Ram Kapoor among others, releases today. The film charts the journey of Pannu’s character Amrita who decides to divorce her husband Vikram (Gulati) after he slaps her at a party. But her family members try to reason with her saying, ‘It was just one slap.’

Talking about Thappad in an interview with indianexpress.com, Taapsee shared, “I think it’s a talking point. It’s a film that deals with a subject that’s been shoved under the carpet for the longest time. And which can make people feel either really uncomfortable or totally at comfort that finally, this is out in the open.”

The makers of Thappad held several special screenings of the movie. After watching it, many found it “powerful” and “jaw-dropping”.

In her review of the film, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Thappad resonates, as it is meant to. Because the director shows, without mincing any words (sometimes too many), just how patriarchy is handed down from one generation to another, and women are equally complicit. Those are the most effective parts of the film, in which we are shown just how women are always being told how to feel, how to keep their feelings in check, how not to give into them.”

She added, “Pannu holds the film, but the effort she puts into her performance shows. There is a more welcome edge in the way Sarao comes across, with her own dismissive spouse (Kaul), as well as Ohylan’s spirited ‘kaam-waali’. And in the way all the main characters are given redemptive speeches, some of the sharpness is leached away.”