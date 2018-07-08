Thank you for being there, then and now: Sanjay Dutt tells Paresh Ghelani

Paresh Ghelani had recently shared a heartwarming letter on Twitter after watching the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju. Paresh Ghelani had recently shared a heartwarming letter on Twitter after watching the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju.

Sanjay Dutt on Sunday took to Twitter to thank his friend Paresh Ghelani for being his pillar of strength and constant companion.

Sanjay wrote on Twitter, “@pareshghelani you are the pillar of my strength. Thank you for being there, then and now. Welcome to the world of social media buddy! Love you lots.”

Paresh Ghelani had recently shared a heartwarming letter on Twitter after watching the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju. In the letter, which sheds light on the friendship of Sanjay and Paresh, the latter wrote, “After watching the film Sanju I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones. To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other.

Now, the entire world shares our story, and the story of the man who’s made me a part of his and he has thought me how to get up after every fall. It’s hard to convey how many different emotions I’m feeling at this time. How many of us can truly say that we’ve got friends who not only stand by you through thick and thin, but are as much a brother, a mentor, and your live conscience?

Sanju, you have been all that and more.

There were moments I’ve relived from my own life – things I’ve forgotten, and things I’ll never ever forget – on screen.

Sanju is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection – everything that defines the core of friendship. It is more importantly a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him.

Our friendship has been exhilarating, volatile, wild and rewarding.. Our journey has often been clouded in disbelief and doubt, wondering if we will make it till the end or will fall into the labyrinth of tragedy and controversy. But here we are united, unbreakable and ready for life.

Sanju – Thank You for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the Pride where we watch each others back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you’ve dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come. Keep roarrrrrin.”

In Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, Vicky Kaushal plays Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli, who is an amalgamation of three or four of Sanjay Dutt’s closest friends in real life, including Paresh Ghelani.

