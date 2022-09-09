Thank God trailer: Ajay Devgn plays Chitragupta, decides whether Sidharth Malhotra deserves heaven or hell. Watch

The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s latest film Thank God is out and it is otherworldly, literally. The film is set in the court of Chitragupta, the god – as per Hindy mythology — who is in-charge of keeping complete records of the actions of human beings and punishing or rewarding them accordingly. Here, Ajay Devgn plays Chitragupta and Sidharth Malhotra is the man who has to answer for his sins.

The concept has always been fascinating, but in the hands of director Indra Kumar, it has been done with a lot of WhatsApp humour. Indra Kumar is known for helming comedy franchises like Dhamaal and Masti. He also directed films like Beta, Raja, Dil in the 1990s.

Based on what we have seen in the trailer here, the film is heavily dependent on the VFX as the entire set of Ajay Devgn’s court in the film appears to be shot on green screen.

The trailer features the music of the popular Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe which went viral last year. It was previously reported that the singer Yohani will be recording the Hindi version of her song for the film. “Yohani’s song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God,” Indra Kumar said in a statement.

Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi and is scheduled to release on Diwali, October 25.

Thank God will clash against Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu in theatres on Diwali. In 2022, Ajay and Akshay have not made a mark on the box office yet. Ajay’s last big release was his directorial Runway 34. he has appeared in cameos in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. But for Akshay, there hasn’t been any success so far – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli.