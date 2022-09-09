scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Thank God trailer: Ajay Devgn plays Chitragupta, decides whether Sidharth Malhotra deserves heaven or hell. Watch

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God releases on Diwali. The Indra Kumar film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi.

ajay devgn, thank godAjay Devgn starrer Thank God releases on Diwali.

The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s latest film Thank God is out and it is otherworldly, literally. The film is set in the court of Chitragupta, the god – as per Hindy mythology — who is in-charge of keeping complete records of the actions of human beings and punishing or rewarding them accordingly. Here, Ajay Devgn plays Chitragupta and Sidharth Malhotra is the man who has to answer for his sins.

The concept has always been fascinating, but in the hands of director Indra Kumar, it has been done with a lot of WhatsApp humour. Indra Kumar is known for helming comedy franchises like Dhamaal and Masti. He also directed films like Beta, Raja, Dil in the 1990s.

Based on what we have seen in the trailer here, the film is heavily dependent on the VFX as the entire set of Ajay Devgn’s court in the film appears to be shot on green screen.

The trailer features the music of the popular Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe which went viral last year. It was previously reported that the singer Yohani will be recording the Hindi version of her song for the film. “Yohani’s song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God,” Indra Kumar said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...

Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi and is scheduled to release on Diwali, October 25.

Thank God will clash against Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu in theatres on Diwali. In 2022, Ajay and Akshay have not made a mark on the box office yet. Ajay’s last big release was his directorial Runway 34. he has appeared in cameos in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. But for Akshay, there hasn’t been any success so far – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 10:00:23 am
Next Story

Rupee rises 8 paise to 79.61 against US dollar in early trade

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

In first review, Variety says Brahmastra a 'superhero spectacular'

In first review, Variety says Brahmastra a 'superhero spectacular'

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

What does the Queen's death, Charles' ascension mean for The Crown?
Netflix's plan

What does the Queen's death, Charles' ascension mean for The Crown?

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today
Follow Live Updates

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

shahid mira phtoos
Step inside Mira Rajput’s birthday bash: Shahid Kapoor makes it a night to remember
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement