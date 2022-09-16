Thank God song ‘Manike’: Ajay Devgn tells Sidharth Malhotra to control his lust for Nora Fatehi; he fails miserably

Progressive gender politics be damned when you can have two beautiful people lusting after each other in a Bollywood film. T-Series on Friday debuted the first song from the upcoming movie Thank God. Titled “Manike,” the song is a remix of the viral sensation “Manike Mage Hithe” track by Sri Lankan singers Yohani and Satheeshan Rathnayaka.

Yohani returns to sing the remix, which has been picturised on Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi. Yohani has been joined by Jubin Nautiyal and Surya Ragunnathan. The rap verse has been written by Mellow D. Music for Thank God has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Chamath Sangeeth.

The three-minute video begins with Ajay Devgn’s Chitragupta testing Sidharth’s character’s restraint, especially when he’s being enticed by Nora Fatehi. He tells him, “Lust ek aisi weakness hai jo har mard mein hoti hai. Aur isse tumhe control karna hai (Lust is every man’s weakness, and you have to learn to control it).”

The wind then proceeds to blow the top layer of Nora’s outfit off, as she prepares to dance suggestively in front of Sidharth. Soon, they’re dancing on a literal bed of roses. It doesn’t look like Sidharth’s character is doing a good job at keeping his feelings at bay, as he tells Nora that his ‘dil’ is getting ‘raahat’ just by looking at her. The video ends with Nora leading Sidharth’s character towards a more secluded area, as curtains fall around them, shielding them from view.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Seema Pahwa. The film is slated to release on October 25, and marks Sidharth’s first theatrical release since 2019’s Marjaavaan. He delivered arguably his biggest hit during the pandemic, in the war drama Shershaah, which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video. Nora burst onto the scene after appearing in the ninth season of Bigg Boss. She has since appeared in a number of hit music videos and as a judge on several reality shows, and in the films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Street Dancer 3D.