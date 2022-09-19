Thank God promo: An angry Sidharth Malhotra compares himself to Singham as an amused Ajay Devgn looks on, watch video

The makers of Bollywood film Thank God on Monday shared a new promo, featuring actors Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

In the 30-second promo, we see an infuriated Sidharth first tear out what he assumes to be his neighbour’s car seat, only to discover they arrived at the venue in a cab. He then has an argument with his overachieving partner Rakul, and finally he boasts about being a Singham if he were given the right opportunities at work.

In the movie Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra plays a cop who apparently does more harm than good, thanks to his temperamental nature. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn plays a god who would ultimately get to decide the fate of Sidharth’s character in the film.

Thank God has been produced by T-Series Films, Maruti International, Soham Rockstar and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. It is directed by Indra Kumar.

Thank God releases in theatres on October 25 this year.