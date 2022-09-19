scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Thank God promo: An angry Sidharth Malhotra compares himself to Singham as an amused Ajay Devgn looks on, watch video

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Thank God releases in theatres on October 25 this year.

thank godStills from the movie Thank God.

The makers of Bollywood film Thank God on Monday shared a new promo, featuring actors Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

In the 30-second promo, we see an infuriated Sidharth first tear out what he assumes to be his neighbour’s car seat, only to discover they arrived at the venue in a cab. He then has an argument with his overachieving partner Rakul, and finally he boasts about being a Singham if he were given the right opportunities at work.

Also Read |Thank God trailer: Ajay Devgn plays Chitragupta, decides whether Sidharth Malhotra deserves heaven or hell. Watch

In the movie Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra plays a cop who apparently does more harm than good, thanks to his temperamental nature. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn plays a god who would ultimately get to decide the fate of Sidharth’s character in the film.

Thank God has been produced by T-Series Films, Maruti International, Soham Rockstar and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. It is directed by Indra Kumar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

Thank God releases in theatres on October 25 this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 09:18:56 pm
Next Story

Gauri Khan says Karan Johar never invited her on Koffee with Karan, reveals ‘you have to be glam to be on the show’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos
Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement