Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Thank God song Haaniya Ve: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet feature in soulful track

The new song Haaniya Ve, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet from Thank God is out.

The song “Haaniya Ve” from the upcoming Bollywood comedy Thank God has just dropped. The soulful track captures Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet’s love story. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Rashmi Virag. Sidharth and Jubin had earlier collaborated for the hit song “Raataan Lambiyaan” from Shershaah.

The video begins with Rakul trying to win over an annoyed Sidharth. The song then progresses to show their love story from college days, till their proposal. The track doesn’t have the same feel as “Raatan Lambiyan,” but it is a saccharine song nevertheless.

Talking about working with Jubin Nautiyal for yet another romantic track, Sidharth Malhotra said in a statement, “Raataan Lambiyaan was showered by immense love and Jubin’s soulful voice has touched many hearts. Haaniya Ve is a love song that symbolises unconditional commitment and a promise to love someone till the very end.”

Thank God tells the story of Sidharth Malhotra’s character, who suffers an accident and is then trapped in limbo, between heaven and hell. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Chitragupt, a God, who decides his fate.

Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The film is all set to release this Diwali on 25th October 2022.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 06:47:39 pm
