Thank God box office Day 6: Ajay Devgn’s film shows no signs of recovery, continues dismal trend

Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, put up a ‘dismal’ show last week at the box office. The movie is a black comedy that revolves around Sidharth’s character, a selfish man, who suffers an accident and finds himself in ‘Yamlok’ where Chitragupta, played by Ajay, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of Thank God, “#ThankGod showed no signs of recovery… The dismal trend continued across the *6-day* extended weekend… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr, Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 3.70 cr, Sun 4 cr. Total: ₹ 29.25 cr.” Thank God was unable to cash in on the Diwali festivities. While there was some hope that it would recover on the weekend, the film just showed a marginal improvement, which wasn’t enough.

Thank God clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, which put up a slightly better performance over the weekend and had a 20 per-cent increase in footfall, despite a difficult week. Meanwhile, the Hindi dub of the Kannada film Kantara has outshone both movies and there are reports that the film would be replacing both the Bollywood films in theatres.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, owing to the abysmally low footfalls of Thank God and Ram Setu, exhibitors are now reducing the screenings of the films by a “huge margin”. Both Bollywood films saw show reductions during the weekend, with Kantara being allotted more screens.