Thalaivii song Teri Aankhoen Mein: Kangana Ranaut-Arvind Swami’s chemistry shines in love ballad

The makers of Thalaivii dropped the music video of the romantic song “Teri Aankhoen Mein” on Monday. The video features Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami, who play Jayalalithaa and MGR, respectively. The G.V Prakash Kumar compsition is sung by Armaan Malik and Prajakta Shukre.

The song gives a sneak peek into the love story of Jayalalithaa and MGR. The song not only has a vintage vibe but also a dreamy feel to it as it shows the characters falling in love while sharing screen space.

Thalaivii chronicles the journey of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from being a 16-year old debutant in the world of Tamil cinema who goes on to become a superstar and eventually joins politics.

Thalaivii also features Bhagyashree, Nassar and Madhu. The film has been helmed by AL Vijay, with a screenplay by KV Vijayendra Prasad. Thalaivii was initially supposed to release theatrically in April but was pushed due to the second wave of coronavirus. The film will finally arrive in theatres on September 10.

Kangana Ranaut announced the film’s release date earlier this month. Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, “The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres.”