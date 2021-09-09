Thalaivii, Bhoot Police movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thailaivii is all set to release in theatres on Friday. Based on the life of late movie star and politician J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii has Kangana playing the titular role. Arvind Swami Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree also star in significant roles. Helmed by AL Vijay, the film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Thalaivii was initially supposed to hit theatres in April but due to the second wave of Covid-19, the release got postponed.

Kangana has been primarily a Hindi film artiste through most of her career and Thalaivii marks her foray into the regional industry. In a recent conversation with YouTube channel Tried and Refused Productions, Kangana said that Bollywood is a “toxic place.” Talking about the working culture of the regional v/s Hindi film industry, she said, “What is very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find some common ground. They’re chameleons, and that’s something that they resonate with… Whereas in Hindi films, because we’ve all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, yet there is a bit of tension always… Everybody wants to pull everybody down, that’s not helping at all. It’s become such a toxic place that somehow, nobody is happy for another person, and we are not able to find a common ground we are able to identify with.”

A few days ago, after watching the film, Kangana took to her Instagram and gave Thalaivii a glowing review. She wrote, “What a gratifying experience to watch Thalaivii, the best film of my career so far.” She added, “Thalaivii is a theatrical experience, hopefully, Hindi multiplexes will also play it. I am confident that it will bring audiences back to theatres.”

While Thalaivii is for the theatrical audience, the audience at home can enjoy Disney+ Hotstar’s latest release Bhoot Police today. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, Bhoot Police was scheduled to release next week but the release was preponed a few days ago.

Directed by Pavan Kripalani, the horror comedy has been produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

At the film’s trailer preview, Arjun spoke about his character and said, “While I don’t believe in ghosts and stories about witches, I really liked the film’s script. When Rameshji (Taurani) shared the script with me, I told him about this, and he said 90% of India believes in ghosts and witches, and only 10% don’t. So my character will be relatable to 90% of the audience, and Saif’s will be to only 10%, so I am happy! (chuckles).”

In a recent interview to PTI, Saif shared, “This film is on location, very dramatic, there’s a lot of things going on, and I remember being very, very tired, very often even though I enjoyed it every day, but it was tiring.”