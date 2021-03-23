Thalaivi trailer release live updates: Bhagyashree reveals her look from Kangana Ranaut film

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Thalaivi. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

The J Jayalalithaa’s biopic, titled Thalaivi, will hit the theaters on April 23. Before the film’s release, the makers are all set to release its trailer today, on the occasion of its lead actor Kangana Ranaut’s 34th birthday. Thalaivi trailer comes a day after Kangana won the National Film Award for her performance in Manikarnika and Panga. This is her fourth National Award.

Announcing the trailer release date on social media, Kangana, who essays the titular role in the movie, wrote on Twitter, “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.”

Thalaivi traces the journey of legendary actor-politician Jayalalithaa from films to politics. Also starring Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran, Prakash Raj as M Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu and Bhagyashree as Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya, the multi-lingual film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. It is directed by AL Vijay and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. Poorna and Madhoo play pivotal roles in the film.

Kangana gained 20kgs to get into the skin of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. For the actor, the film is her ‘most ambitious project’. Earlier, she mentioned how she did every possible thing to execute the character of Jayalalitha to perfection. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “I played the first superhuman girl on Indian screen, thanks to my body, a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking. In my 30s, I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi and do Bharatanatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection.”