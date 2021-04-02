Thalaivi song Chali Chali: Kangana Ranaut recreates J Jayalalithaa’s ‘golden era’, Samantha Akkineni releases number. Watch

The first song of Kangana Ranaut led Thalaivi, a film based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor J Jayalalithaa is out. Titled “Chali Chali”, the song captures the ‘golden era of Jayalalithaa’. The song has been sung by Saindhavi Prakash and its lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

“Chali Chali” chronicles Jayalalithaa’s journey in the Indian cinema. It has Kangana recreating many looks of the late actor, starting from her debut movie. She looks gorgeous as she replicates the charm that Jayalalithaa exuded on screen in her heydays.

Jayalalithaa acted in more than 120 films in several languages, including, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. She even acted in an English film titled, Epistle, which came out in 1961. She debuted in Kollywood with the 1965 film Vennira Aadai.

Before releasing the song today, Kangana had shared its teaser on Thursday. While sharing it, the 34-year-old actor had written, “The time capsule to #Thalaivi’s superstar era has arrived. Get ready to be mesmerized by her aura!”

The trailer of Thalaivi was released on Kangana’s 34th birthday, and it was applauded by the audience and people from the film industry. It showcased how Jayalalithaa transformed from the top female star of the Tamil film industry to a force to be reckoned with in the world of politics. The trailer also featured actor Arvind Swami in the role of MGR, a mentor figure to Jayalalithaa.

Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay and its script is written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. At the trailer launch of the film, Kangana heaped praises on her director Vijay. “I really fall short of words when I talk about him. The mere thought of him brings a smile to my face wherever I am. The first time when we met, we were doing a make-up test in California. And he was just surviving on water. Because he can’t eat even in places where there is a trace of cruelty. He got me intrigued as I thought he was a very strange person,” she recalled.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23.