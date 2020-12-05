Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

On the occasion of Jayalalithaa’s fourth death anniversary on Saturday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor. She shared a few working stills from the biopic of the political leader, titled Thalaivi.

In the photos, Ranaut wears a crisp look. She is seen sporting a white saree and looks quite similar to Jayalalithaa. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go 🙏”

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi chronicles the journey of Jayalalithaa from her time at the movies to becoming a renowned political leader. Hollywood prosthetics expert Jason Collins of Captain Marvel-fame has worked on Ranaut’s look in the movie.

Excited to play the legendary actor and politician on-screen, the actor had earlier said, “Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician, it’s a great concept for a mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project.”

Thalaivi also stars actors like Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree and others.

