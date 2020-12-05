scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 05, 2020
Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary

Directed by AL Vijay, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi chronicles the journey of Jayalalithaa from her time at the movies to becoming a renowned political leader.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 5, 2020 12:10:03 pm
kangana ranaut, thalaiviKangana Ranaut in a still from Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

On the occasion of Jayalalithaa’s fourth death anniversary on Saturday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor. She shared a few working stills from the biopic of the political leader, titled Thalaivi.

In the photos, Ranaut wears a crisp look. She is seen sporting a white saree and looks quite similar to Jayalalithaa. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go 🙏”

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi chronicles the journey of Jayalalithaa from her time at the movies to becoming a renowned political leader. Hollywood prosthetics expert Jason Collins of Captain Marvel-fame has worked on Ranaut’s look in the movie.

Excited to play the legendary actor and politician on-screen, the actor had earlier said, “Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician, it’s a great concept for a mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project.”

Thalaivi also stars actors like Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree and others.

