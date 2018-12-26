Thackeray trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is convincing as Balasaheb Thackeray

The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray is out. The film is a biopic based on the life of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. The film also stars Amrita Rao in the role of Thackeray’s wife.

Advertising

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a fine actor and can surely pull off the toughest of roles and here too, it looks like the actor will put his best foot forward. Siddiqui was last seen in the biopic of Urdu writer Manto and garnered a lot of praise for his performance in the film.

Watch the trailer of Thackeray here:

Thackeray has been written by journalist and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse. The film has been shot in Hindi and Marathi, and will be dubbed in English. Nawazuddin, who had to polish his Marathi accent for the role, has put in a lot of hard work for the biopic, which is quite evident from the trailer.

In the last few years, biopics have become hero-worship vehicles where we only see the victories of the protagonist and the controversial bits of their life are left untouched. It is yet to be seen if Thackeray too will indulge in glossing over all the parts of its protagonist’s life.

Nawazuddin had earlier said, “More than myself, I appreciate Shiv Sena that they approached me for the role. That’s a huge thing. I am just an actor. I will anyway sit down with my director to come up with the best outcome but it is a huge deal that these people thought of me in the first place.”

Thackeray releases alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika on January 25.