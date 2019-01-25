Thackeray movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray hit the big screens today and the audience is lining up to see how the versatile actor has portrayed late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray on celluloid.

The Abhijit Panse directorial has been creating waves ever since the project was first announced. Now only time will tell if the biopic will live up to the hype. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Nawazuddin had said that he doesn’t want to open all his cards prior to the release.

“I felt a lot of pressure, for almost a month. I wasn’t myself, I was very nervous. I was not sure if I would be able to do justice to such a huge personality. However, as time went on and I started preparing for this role, things became easier,” Nawazuddin had earlier told indianexpress.com in an interview.

Thackeray also features Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra among others in pivotal roles. The dialogues have been written by Arvind Jagtap and Manoj Yadav with a screenplay by the director himself.