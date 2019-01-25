Toggle Menu
Thackeray movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, fans and critics are saying about Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao.

Thackeray movie review: Thackeray is helmed by Abhijit Panse.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray hit the big screens today and the audience is lining up to see how the versatile actor has portrayed late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray on celluloid.

The Abhijit Panse directorial has been creating waves ever since the project was first announced. Now only time will tell if the biopic will live up to the hype. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Nawazuddin had said that he doesn’t want to open all his cards prior to the release.

“I felt a lot of pressure, for almost a month. I wasn’t myself, I was very nervous. I was not sure if I would be able to do justice to such a huge personality. However, as time went on and I started preparing for this role, things became easier,” Nawazuddin had earlier told indianexpress.com in an interview.

Thackeray also features Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra among others in pivotal roles. The dialogues have been written by Arvind Jagtap and Manoj Yadav with a screenplay by the director himself.

Playing Bal Thackeray was challenging: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "Language and body language was for sure a challenge but more challenging was to showcase the inner world of Bala Saheb."

After six years, actor Amrita Rao is making her comeback to films with Thackeray. Playing the Shiv Sena chief's wife Meena Thackeray, Rao seems to be suiting her part well. The biopic also stars filmmaker Sudhir Mishra in the role of Mastan. The bilingual biopic has been simultaneously made in Marathi and Hindi.

