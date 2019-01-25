Thackeray full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Thackeray released on January 25. But hours later, the biopic on late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray succumbed to the menace of Tamilrockers. The film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role has become the latest victim of the piracy website as the entire copy of the film is now available online on the torrent site.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking pirated versions of films in various languages. The website, which began with catering to south Indian movie fans, is gaining pan-nation popularity by the day. After Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, now Hindi and English films are also getting leaked. The authorities have failed to stop Tamilrockers as the site keeps changing its domain extension.

Recent Bollywood films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Why Cheat India, The Accidental Prime Minister, Simmba and Zero, all found their way on Tamilrockers website hours after their release. South Indian movies including 2.0, KGF, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Sarkar, Petta, Viswasam, Bluff Master and Maari 2 also got leaked.

Thackeray released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film, which has been written by Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse, also stars Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has proposed amendments in the Cinematograph Act to impose strict penalties to combat film piracy and sought comments from people on a draft bill. In the draft, the ministry proposes to make film piracy offences punishable with imprisonment of three years and fines of up to Rs 10 lakh or both.