Toggle Menu
Thackeray full movie leaked online by Tamilrockershttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/thackeray-leaked-tamilrockers-piracy-5550504/

Thackeray full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray is the latest film to get leaked on Tamilrockers. Other films like Uri, Why Cheat India and The Accidental Prime Minister also recently became victims of piracy.

thackeray nawazuddin siddiqui stills
Thackeray is based on the life of late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray.

Thackeray released on January 25. But hours later, the biopic on late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray succumbed to the menace of Tamilrockers. The film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role has become the latest victim of the piracy website as the entire copy of the film is now available online on the torrent site.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking pirated versions of films in various languages. The website, which began with catering to south Indian movie fans, is gaining pan-nation popularity by the day. After Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, now Hindi and English films are also getting leaked. The authorities have failed to stop Tamilrockers as the site keeps changing its domain extension.

Recent Bollywood films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Why Cheat India, The Accidental Prime Minister, Simmba and Zero, all found their way on Tamilrockers website hours after their release. South Indian movies including 2.0, KGF, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Sarkar, Petta, Viswasam, Bluff Master and Maari 2 also got leaked.

Thackeray released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film, which has been written by Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijit Panse, also stars Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra.

Advertising

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has proposed amendments in the Cinematograph Act to impose strict penalties to combat film piracy and sought comments from people on a draft bill. In the draft, the ministry proposes to make film piracy offences punishable with imprisonment of three years and fines of up to Rs 10 lakh or both.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Swara Bhasker turns producer with Kahaaniwaaley
2 Boman Irani joins the cast of PM Modi biopic
3 Mohit Raina on Uri success: The audience love has gone to another level