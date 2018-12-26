Thackeray: Everything we know about the Nawazuddin Siddiqui film so far

Late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray is getting a biopic. And none other than actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing his part. As the makers release its trailer today, here is everything that we know about the much-awaited film so far.

What is the title of the biopic?

Thackeray

Who plays Bal Thackeray onscreen?

After playing writer Manto with conviction in 2018, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to play the political leader. And from what we saw in the teaser of Thackeray a few months back, the actor fits the bill.

Who is the director?

Thackeray is helmed by Abhijit Panse. It has been written and produced by journalist and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Who else is starring in Thackeray?

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the titular role, the film also stars Amrita Rao, Abdul Quadir Amin, Anushka Jadhav, Laxman Singh Rajput and Niranjan Javir.

What language is the film being made in?

The film has been shot in Hindi and Marathi, and will be dubbed in English.

When will Thackeray release?

The film will release on January 25.

What is the story of Thackeray?

“We haven’t shown any controversial aspect in this film. Balasaheb’s life has been an open book. He never tried to hide anything from his life. So, in this film also we are not showing any hidden truth of his life,” Thackeray producer Sanjay Raut said.

What has Nawazuddin Siddiqui said about the film?

Nawaz, who had to polish his Marathi accent for the role, had earlier said, “More than myself, I appreciate Shiv Sena that they approached me for the role. That’s a huge thing. I am just an actor. I will anyway sit down with my director to come up with the best outcome but it is a huge deal that these people thought of me in the first place.”

A sequel on the cards?

Sanjay Raut confirmed that he is planning to make a sequel on the life of late Bal Thackeray. He said, “We can’t sum up his life in one film. So, we are planning to make another part of his biopic as its sequel and we have started working on that aspect as well. Working with Balasaheb (Thackeray) was my dream. I have started visualising this new dream so that I can revisit my fond memories with him. I always tell that I can’t live without him and through this film, I will be able to fulfill my wish.”