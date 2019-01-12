Thackeray actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Don’t want to open all my cards before the release

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray, and producer Sanjay Raut launched the music of Thackery on Saturday in Mumbai. Siddiqui, who is playing the titular role in Thackeray said that he felt the pressure to perform well as he wanted to do justice to his character.

Nawazuddin said, “I felt a lot of pressure, for almost a month. I wasn’t myself, I was very nervous. I was not sure if I would be able to do justice to such a huge personality. However, as time went on and I started preparing for this role, things became easier. This couldn’t have been possible without my director and my producers. Discussions with Sanjay sir really helped a lot, he gave me a lot of details about Thackeray saheb. I watched a lot of his videos, I observed him a lot. I watched so much of him, I don’t think I have seen myself that much. I have tried my best, now let’s see how it goes.”

“I have worked really hard for the role but I don’t want to open all my cards before the film’s release,” added Siddiqui.

Amrita Rao, who is making her comeback to the big screen with Thackeray shared how and why playing Bal Thackeray’s wife, Mina Thackeray, was challenging for her.

She said, “I am fortunate that I got to work on such a big film. This is a great opportunity for me. This is the first time I am portraying such a role in a film based on a true legend. It is not a fictitious role.”

“Because there is no video or documentation about Mina tai Thackeray, that was the biggest challenge for me. It would have been impossible to do this without the help and support of Sanjay Raut ji. I really hope I have done justice to Mina Tai’s character.” Rao added.

Thackeray, directed by Abhijit Panse, is scheduled to release on January 25.