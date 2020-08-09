Tested COVID-19 positive in July, was admitted to hospital: Satish Shah

Satish Shah recently thanked Lilawati hospital for their services. (Photo: Express archive) Satish Shah recently thanked Lilawati hospital for their services. (Photo: Express archive)

Veteran actor Satish Shah on Sunday shared that he tested positive for coronavirus late July and is currently quarantining at home.

Rumours around Shah’s health surfaced when he expressed on Twitter this morning his gratitude for Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital.

#Lilawatihospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all. — satish shah (@sats45) August 9, 2020

The actor confirmed to indianexpress.com that he was admitted to the hospital on July 20 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I had developed fever which I tried controlling with medicines. But when I got tested, it turned out positive. I checked in to the hospital immediately. I was discharged on July 28,” he said. The 69-year-old actor also shared he was doing well now and would be quarantining at home till August 11.

Shah also appealed to people to get themselves admitted to a hospital as soon as they test positive for COVID-19 to avoid any complications.

“I would advice everyone to check into a good hospital because they monitor you 24/7 and can avoid any complications which can occur. There’s nothing to be scared about.” he said.

Shah, who completes five decades in the Hindi film industry this year, is known for his comic avatars in projects like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

