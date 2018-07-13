Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle actor Mukul Dev: Wish I could have done more and better roles

Mukul Dev said penning Omerta was one of the best experiences. Mukul Dev said penning Omerta was one of the best experiences.

Comic caper Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle is set to hit the screens on July 13. Starring Mukul Dev, Rajniesh Duggal, Krushna Abhishek and Nazia Hussain, the film will present the story of three men falling in love with the same girl, leading to a major confusion. During the promotions of the film, Mukul sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com to talk about his role, his Bollywood career and his debut as a writer with Omerta.

Talking about his role in the film, Mukul shared, “I am not playing the quintessential villain, and would rather call him a gentle giant. He is a don for the world but at home, he is a henpecked husband. While he is financing a film, he falls in love with the heroine, and his wife gets to know about it. The entire confusion and drama would make for a hilarious watch. Every character in this movie is fun, and adds up to the overall craziness.”

The actor was hailed for his comic timing in Yamla Pagla Deewana, and speaking about his stint in the genre, Mukul said. “Long back, I did a television show Gharwali Uparwali, and it was appreciated for its light-hearted humour. I have always liked comedy but with Yamla Pagla Deewana, things were really different. I realised that situational comedy is the new trend, where you don’t need to indulge in buffoonery to make people laugh.”

Not many would know that Mukul has co-written the much-acclaimed film Omerta. Giving an insight to his writing expedition, he said, “Penning Omerta was one of the best experiences. I was amazed at how Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao manifested it on-screen. It was a brand new presentation. I had never imagined it could have been done so beautifully. They gave life to my words. I am open to writing more, and not just film scripts but maybe also a book.”

The actor made his debut in 1996, opposite Sushmita Sen in Dastak. Mukul shared that while he has no regrets in his career, he would have loved to do more and better roles. “When I started, it was a completely different scenario. If I had reached out to someone with a script like Omerta, they would have thought I am mad. We only had single screens and everyone was making the same kind of films. Now, times have changed drastically, and there’s space for every kind of story. I wish I could have made my debut now. But nevertheless, it’s better late than never,” Mukul concluded with a smile.

The 47-year-old actor will be next seen in Salman Khan’s debut television production. Based on the anti-terrorist department of the Mumbai police, the show will launch on Sony TV.

