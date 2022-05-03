Terence Lewis on rumoured relationship with Nora Fatehi: ‘Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do…’

Choreographer-turned-singer Terence Lewis shares a great chemistry with co-judge and dancer Nora Fatehi as they judge the reality show India’s Best Dancer. But Terence has never gone on record to give any label to their relationship. In fact, Terence has never been very vocal about his private life.

However, in a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Lewis, while promoting his debut single “Shaidayee,” shared that he has broken many hearts, and has never been able to see through a relationship completely because he’s ‘commitment phobic.’

“Sach bolun toh maine kai baar logon ka dil toda hai. Commitment phobic hun, pyaar karta hoon but I don’t want to be possessed, and I don’t want to possess. I feel true love is free. Nobody can complete anybody,” Lewis said.

When pressed about his nature of bond with co-judge and friend Nora Fatehi, Terence blushed and laughed, saying, “Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (Let this secret be). I will tell you off-camera.” Lewis went on to add that he shares a very ‘healthy’ relationship with Nora, stating: “We are very good friends, yes. I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. She’s a very free-spirited person, and I like her energy and vibe. She’s lovely. We have a healthy relationship.”

Nora Fatehi has been previously linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, with whom she has collaborated on multiple songs, including “Dance Meri Rani” and “Naach Meri Rani.”