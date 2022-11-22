Tere Naam star Bhumika Chawla makes rare public appearance with husband Bharat Thakur, see video

Actor Bhumika Chawla was seen at a Juhu theatre with her husband Bharat Thakur on Monday evening. In a video going viral on social media, Bhumika, wrapped in a shawl, waved at the paps and took off her mask to pose for them.

Bhumika had made her Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Tere Naam in 2003, which starred Salman Khan in the lead role. The film emerged as one of the highest grossers of the year. Earlier this year, Bhumika opened up about her equation with Salman, saying that contrary to reports about him ‘influencing’ her career, she had a cordial relationship with him. “Influence is a very strong word…I don’t think I had that much interaction with him on a personal front. We were very cordial and nice, but I was never really close to him. And so I don’t think I could get influenced by him in any such manner,” Bhumika had told Times Of India.

Bhumika Chawla returned to Bollywood after a long hiatus with the film Operation Romeo in 2022, which was the remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Ishq, which revolves around moral policing. It also starred Sharad Kelkar, Kishore Kadam, Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto.

While Bhumika is selective about her Bollywood films, she continues to feature in Tamil and Telugu films. She was recently seen in the successful Telugu film Sita Ramam, which released in 2021.

Bhumika Chawla tied the knot with Bharat Thakur in 2007, and the couple welcomed a son in 2014.