Temporary structure in Film City gutted in fire; no injuries

Image for representational purposes only; it does not depict the actual incident. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

A temporary structure at Film City in Goregaon area of Mumbai was gutted in a blaze on Monday, officials said, adding that nobody was injured.

The blaze erupted in the structure behind Primus Focus Studio around 4 pm, following which Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies were immediately mobilised.

The fire was doused after more than an hour’s efforts at 4.55 pm.

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“There is no report of any injury to anyone,” the official said, adding that the blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, cables, doors, wooden plank, AC units, bamboo and plastic materials, sound system, and shooting material at the temporary structure.