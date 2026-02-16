Tejaswini Kolhapure calls Dadi Ki Shaadi co-star Kapil Sharma ‘a very big star’, says ‘He is a quiet person’

Actress Tejaswini Kolhapure grabbed attention with her portrayal of Rambha Maa in Scoop. She is now set to share screen space with Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor in Dadi Ki Shaadi.
Despite being in the industry for several decades, Tejaswini believes she has yet to receive her due recognition.. She shares that had her debut film, Paanch, released in theatres, her career trajectory might have been very different.
In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Tejaswini Kolhapure looks back on her journey in the film industry and how one decision changed everything.
Tejaswini Kolhapure on Paanch release being stalled
23 years ago, Tejaswini Kolhapure was supposed to make her big-screen debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Paanch. The film encountered difficulties with the CBFC and was never released theatrically. However, it made waves in the film festival circuit. While Paanch seemed to be a choice that jeopardized her film career even before it started, Tejaswini is glad that she did the film. Talking about the film, she said, “I was nervous doing a film like Paanch, but it was a satisfying experience as an actor. But when we started meeting people, their reactions were very different; people couldn’t understand the movie. Usually, someone from the industry would debut with a commercial film, but my debut was so different; people kept asking me why I started with a film like that.”
“When people would come out of the screening, they wouldn’t have any reaction. They just didn’t want to speak about it; distributors and producers couldn’t understand or think about how they would release the film and what would come out of it. But people at film festivals were completely bowled, nobody had seen a Hindi film like that,” Tejaswini added.
Tejaswini Kolhapure also recalled how the industry was not very welcoming after her debut film met with this unfortunate fate. “Of course, I was judged when I did my TV show. When I started with this film, people whom I approached to work with were not at all welcoming. They said, ‘You have done modeling, then a TV show, did theater, and then this film, so you have done something very radically different from what a heroine should be doing.’ That was a major setback,” she recalled.
Despite that, Tejaswini once again took a leap of faith and worked with Anurag Kashyap in Ugly. Sadly, even then, she did not receive her due recognition. Talking about the film, she said, “Ugly got me critical acclaim, but mainstream producers look at commercial success, and that is something which hasn’t happened yet. Ugly had a limited release, so that also didn’t really translate into work. I still haven’t gotten my due; I am still waiting for my Mother India.”
Tejaswini Kolhapure’s upcoming work
While Tejaswini Kolhapure waits for a game-changer in her career, she is excited to star in Dadi Ki Shaadi next, along with Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor. Talking about working with the stars, Tejaswini said, “I know Kapil from before. He was a part of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which was directed by my husband. Today, he is a very big star. There was a comfort level, but of course, he is to himself now. He is a quiet person. He is fun when not shooting. Neetu Ma’am was fun throughout. She was chilled out and chatty. She loved talking before shots, so she was wonderful to be with. It was very interesting to listen to her. She would talk about the films she did with Chintuji, about songs she did, and she would tell us little anecdotes.”
Other than Dadi Ki Shaadi, Tejaswini Kolhapure will also be seen in the film Good Morning Sunshine with Revathy and Rituparna Sengupta. The film will have an OTT release.
On a concluding note, Tejaswini, who is actress Padmini Kolhapure’s sister and Shraddha Kapoor’s aunt, said, “I have lost a significant amount of time at the beginning of my career, so I make up for it by working non-stop now. Not delivering has bothered me from the beginning; unfortunately, the surname that I carry adds to a lot of pressure. The Kolhapure tag adds to my fear of delivering.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More