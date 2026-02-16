Tejaswini Kolhapure calls Dadi Ki Shaadi co-star Kapil Sharma ‘a very big star’, says ‘He is a quiet person’

Actress Tejaswini Kolhapure grabbed attention with her portrayal of Rambha Maa in Scoop. She is now set to share screen space with Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor in Dadi Ki Shaadi.

Despite being in the industry for several decades, Tejaswini believes she has yet to receive her due recognition.. She shares that had her debut film, Paanch, released in theatres, her career trajectory might have been very different.

In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Tejaswini Kolhapure looks back on her journey in the film industry and how one decision changed everything.

Tejaswini Kolhapure on Paanch release being stalled

23 years ago, Tejaswini Kolhapure was supposed to make her big-screen debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Paanch. The film encountered difficulties with the CBFC and was never released theatrically. However, it made waves in the film festival circuit. While Paanch seemed to be a choice that jeopardized her film career even before it started, Tejaswini is glad that she did the film. Talking about the film, she said, “I was nervous doing a film like Paanch, but it was a satisfying experience as an actor. But when we started meeting people, their reactions were very different; people couldn’t understand the movie. Usually, someone from the industry would debut with a commercial film, but my debut was so different; people kept asking me why I started with a film like that.”