‘I was in school’: Tejasswi Prakash on where she was when fiance Karan Kundrra made his debut

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been making headlines ever since the release of their new Netflix reality show Desi Bling. The couple first met in 2021 as co-contestants on Bigg Boss 15, where their romance blossomed. Four years later, the duo got engaged on another reality show Desi Bling. Interestingly, neither Karan nor Tejasswi came from acting backgrounds. Destiny brought them from different corners of the country to Mumbai, where fame eventually led them to each other. The couple also shares an age gap of nearly nine years. Recently, the two appeared on Neha Dhupia’s YouTube channel alongside Angad Bedi, where they opened up about their early struggles and life back in 2008.

Karan on his acting journey

Karan recalled his journey first, saying, “It was very adventurous. Jalandhar is a very small town compared to Mumbai and Delhi. In small towns, life is simple. We are 90s kids and were not exposed to much. The entry of internet changed it all.” He then revealed how one Facebook friend request completely changed his life. “I was running a call centre and working with my dad. One day, I sent a friend request to Ekta Kapoor on Facebook in 2008, and she replied saying, ‘Come to Mumbai.’”

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Tejasswi was in school when Karan made his debut

When asked about her life during the same period, Tejasswi laughed and said, “I think I was in school in 2008.” She admitted that acting was never part of her plans until she unexpectedly became a popular fresh face featured in newspapers, which eventually led to audition offers and opened the doors to the entertainment industry.

Talking about what she knew about Karan before meeting him, Tejasswi shared, “It’s funny because I had not watched any of his shows except Love School. I found Karan interesting, but he is completely opposite to the kind of guys I thought I would ever date. To begin with, I had never dated actors before. I don’t like dating at my workplace. I like being professional.”

Karan, Tejasswi on Desi Bling

After dating for four years, the couple recently got engaged on Desi Bling. However, the show also brought attention to their arguments and emotional disagreements. In one of the episodes, Karan expressed concerns that his relationship with what he described as an “immature” Tejasswi could end up resembling the troubled marriage of Dyuti and Iyara, which was shown to be on the verge of collapse.

Karan also admitted that he often felt like he was “parenting” Tejasswi in the relationship. “I feel like I am her manager,” he said during the show. The remarks quickly became a talking point online and reportedly led to major disagreements between the couple, even pushing Tejasswi to briefly consider leaving Dubai altogether.