Tejas: Kangana Ranaut’s new look as air force officer lands on her birthday

Kangana Ranaut is in a non-stop celebratory mood. On Monday, the actor won the National Film Award for her performances in Manikarnika and Panga. As she celebrates her 34th birthday today, the trailer of Thalaivi was released, giving a glimpse to her portrayal of J Jayalalithaa in the biopic. And now, the makers of her upcoming film Tejas have also unveiled her new look leaving fans excited.

In the new photo shared by RSVP Movies, Kangana is seen donning the blue Indian Air Force uniform. Holding a pencil, the actor looks like sitting in a training room and beams at the camera. Sharing the photo, the Twitter handle added the caption, “Dear #Tejas, Spread your wings and soar high, today and always. Wish you a very happy birthday. @KanganaTeam!”

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016, and the film takes inspiration from the landmark event. The mission based film will also take audience through some of the most challenging combat missions our forces undertake in their effort to keep our country safe.

Excited to be a part of a film that celebrates a woman hero in uniform, Kangana had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

Watch | Kangana Ranaut debuts as Jayalalithaa in Thailavi trailer

The National Award-winning actor started shooting for the film earlier this month. Sharing a video on Twitter, Kangana also gave a glimpse into how hard she has been training for the film. To attain a certain physique and agility needed to play her role, she has claimed that she is going through ‘army training’ in what appears to be a studio based in Mumbai.

Sharing a video of her climbing a net, a common feature in army training and many adventure sports, Kangana wrote, “Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it’s important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel.” She also added that she is “training to be worthy of the uniform.”

Apart from Tejas, Kangana Ranaut also has Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and a film on Indira Gandhi up in her kitty.

Tejas has been bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films that earlier produced Uri: The Surgical Strike and has also announced another war film Pippa.