Tejas first look: Kangana Ranaut is impressive as an Air Force pilot

Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force pilot in Tejas. Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force pilot in Tejas.

The makers of Tejas on Monday shared the first look of Kangana Ranaut from the film. In the still, Kangana looks impressive in her Air Force pilot avatar.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP. “We made an army-based film with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force who always put the country first,” producer Ronnie Screwvala said in a statement.

Talking about her role in Tejas, Kangana mentioned, “Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot that puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.”

IT’S OFFICIAL… #KanganaRanaut as Air Force pilot in #Tejas… Produced by Ronnie Screwvala… Will be RSVP’s second film [after #Uri] on our brave soldiers… Directed by Sarvesh Mewara… April 2021 release. #TejasFirstLook pic.twitter.com/s2nIhD8eNS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Sarvesh Mewara, who makes his directorial debut with Tejas, is excited about the project. “When your debut film has Ronnie Screwvala as the producer and Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor, going all out to chase your dreams feels worth it,” he said.

Tejas is set to go on floors this summer and release in April 2021.

