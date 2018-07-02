Here’s how Tej Pratap Yadav is prepping up for his Bollywood debut

Tej Pratap Yadav recently unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Rudra – The Avtar. Tej Pratap Yadav recently unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Rudra – The Avtar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav will soon make his Bollywood debut with a film titled Rudra: The Avatar. The politician had shared the first look of his film in June. While one might think that the opportunity came his way easily, Tej is not taking the chance for granted. His Instagram profile is proof that Tej is leaving no stone unturned for his Bollywood debut.

29-year-old Tej has been sharing a couple of workout videos where we can see him lifting heavy weights.

While Rudra: The Avatar is being touted as his silver screen debut, it is not the first time that Tej is facing the camera. He has earlier played the role of Bihar Chief Minister in a 2016 Bhojpuri film Apaharan Udyog.

Earlier this year, Tej Pratap Yadav tied the knot with Aishwarya, the daughter of an RJD lawmaker. His younger brother Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and a former deputy chief minister.

