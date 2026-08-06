Ted Sarandos on bringing Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent to Netflix: ‘Big built-in audience’

One of the biggest surprises came when comedian Samay Raina announced the second season of his controversial yet immensely popular show, India’s Got Latent. The surprise wasn’t that the show was returning, but that it would premiere simultaneously on both YouTube, where the first season became a cultural phenomenon, and Netflix. While the episodes remain freely available on YouTube with advertisements, Netflix subscribers can watch the same content as part of their paid subscription.

The decision immediately sparked curiosity. Why would viewers pay to watch something that was already available for free elsewhere? Speaking at Express Adda, hosted by Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed the strategy behind bringing India’s Got Latent to the streaming platform.