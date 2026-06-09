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Teary-eyed Salman Khan pays final respects to close friend Kumud Rane, watch
Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Arhaan, Nirvaan, Salma Khan, and Helen, among others, attended Kumud Rane's funeral in Mumbai.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the funeral of his close friend Kumud Rane in Mumbai on Tuesday. Several pictures and videos of Salman, visibly emotional at the crematorium, are doing rounds on social media. Many other members of the Khan family, including, Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma, were also seen paying their last respects to the family friend.
In one of the videos, Salman Khan can be seen struggling to hold back his emotions during the funeral. After stepping out of the premises, the actor was also seen interacting with those in attendance, including Kumud Rane’s grieving family. He spent time speaking with family members, friends, and others who had gathered to pay their final respects.
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Besides Salman Khan, his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, sister Alvira Agnihotri, nephews, Arhaan and Nirvaan, mother Salma and stepmother Helen were also seen arriving to pay their last respects to Kumud Rane. Many fans of Salman also extended their condolences on social media.
Just last month, Salman Khan mourned the loss of his friend Sushil Kumar, who died at the age of 42. In a note on Instagram, the actor said that Sushil was more than a friend and called him a brother who was a part of his life for more than four decades.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his war drama Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, also featuring Chitrangada Singh, has been inspired by the Galwan Valley battle between Indian and Chinese forces. Apart from this, the actor also has producer Dil Raju’s next project in the pipeline. The movie also features Nayanthara, and it will go on the floors on April 19.
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