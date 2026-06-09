Teary-eyed Salman Khan pays final respects to close friend Kumud Rane, watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the funeral of his close friend Kumud Rane in Mumbai on Tuesday. Several pictures and videos of Salman, visibly emotional at the crematorium, are doing rounds on social media. Many other members of the Khan family, including, Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma, were also seen paying their last respects to the family friend.

In one of the videos, Salman Khan can be seen struggling to hold back his emotions during the funeral. After stepping out of the premises, the actor was also seen interacting with those in attendance, including Kumud Rane’s grieving family. He spent time speaking with family members, friends, and others who had gathered to pay their final respects.