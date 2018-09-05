Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary remembers Lekh Tandon on Teacher’s Day

Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary shared that late director Lekh Tandon was the first person who saw the potential in him. Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary shared that late director Lekh Tandon was the first person who saw the potential in him.

Laila Majnu, starring Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri, is all set to hit the screens this Friday. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Avinash and Tripti talk about their upcoming movie and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. How did you get selected for Laila Majnu?

Tripti Dimri: I feel the role was written for me as even after I was rejected in the first audition, I bagged the role. The second audition was not planned. I went with someone else and they asked me to audition too as they wanted a girl with a Kashmiri look.

Avinash Tiwary: I was selected for the role back in 2015, which was followed by a long wait. After the shoot started in 2017, there was no looking back.

Q. How difficult was it to turn into Laila and Majnu?

Avinash Tiwary: The look in the film was made just like the character. He has this madness and thus even my mother is like, ‘I cannot recognise you in the posters and trailer.’

Q. Being Teacher’s Day today, who do you consider as your guru?

Avinash Tiwary: Late director Lekh Tandon was the first person who saw the potential in me. I was doing some television shows and small films and was open to do any role but he told me that I can be a lead actor. I’ll name him that teacher who was a great inspiration.

