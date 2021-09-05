scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Teachers’ Day 2021: Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu share heartwarming wishes

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, and others shared wishes on social media sites.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 5, 2021 2:31:55 pm
teachers day, chiranjeevi, ar rahmanIndia is celebrating Teachers' Day today. (Photo: PR Handout and AR Rahman/Instagram)

Today, the country celebrates Teachers’ Day to honour the birth anniversary of philosopher and second president of the country, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Indian celebrities have been sharing wishes for the special ones who imparted them education and taught them about ways of the world.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Imparting knowledge is the noblest of professions and the most precious. Teachers are our guiding lights and catalysts for excellence! We find a Teacher at every stage of our lives. Happy #TeachersDay to All the Teachers of the world!”

Ace music composer and Oscar-winner AR Rahman tweeted, “Happy #TeachersDay.”

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Here’s to the love of learning and growing each day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion and humility. Will always be indebted to him and to everyone who’s helped me learn and evolve in my journey. #TeachersDay.”

Nivin Pauly tweeted, “Thanks and gratitude to all the teachers who helped this little boy on his journey. Happy #TeachersDay.📚🏫.”

Actor Parvin Dabas wrote, “#Respect to Teacher’s on #TeachersDay you are doing God’s work.”

