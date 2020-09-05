Teachers’ Day 2020: Sonu Sood is grateful to his mother for showing him the right path

Sonu Sood had a special Teachers' Day. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Like every year, this year too Bollywood celebrities have special messages for their teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a scholar, Bharat Ratna recipient, and the first Vice President and second President of independent India, who was born on September 5, 1888.

On this day, which is dedicated to teachers, Ajay Devgn expressed his gratitude to the camera, that has taught him something or the other every time he is behind it. “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process 🙏 #HappyTeachersDay2020,” the Singham actor shared on social media.

Manoj Bajpayee also wrote a special note for all his teachers. “I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! happy teachers day!!!” the actor wrote on Twitter.

For actor Sonu Sood, his mother was also his teacher. He shared a photo of his mother on social media and expressed gratitude towards her.

Here’s how other celebrities have wished their teachers on this Teachers’ Day.

All that I am is the collective lessons I’ve learnt from all the teachers who continue to appear in my life, knowingly or unknowingly. I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place. #HappyTeachersDay — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 5, 2020

Thank you life for teaching us the most important lesson!

Three words..#LifeGoesOn #HappyTeachersDay #HappyTeachersDay2020 🙏🙏🙏🎈🎈🎈 — Aahana Kumra ll۞𝑻𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒂 𝑯𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒅۞ (@AahanaKumra) September 5, 2020

This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/bpeVJeaSwW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

Happy Teachers’ Day!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd