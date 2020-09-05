scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 05, 2020
Top news

Teachers’ Day 2020: Sonu Sood is grateful to his mother for showing him the right path

Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee, Nimrat Kaur and other celebrities have wished their teachers on this Teachers' Day.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | September 5, 2020 9:54:08 am
sonu sood, teachers daySonu Sood had a special Teachers' Day. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Like every year, this year too Bollywood celebrities have special messages for their teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a scholar, Bharat Ratna recipient, and the first Vice President and second President of independent India, who was born on September 5, 1888.

On this day, which is dedicated to teachers, Ajay Devgn expressed his gratitude to the camera, that has taught him something or the other every time he is behind it. “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process 🙏 #HappyTeachersDay2020,” the Singham actor shared on social media.

Manoj Bajpayee also wrote a special note for all his teachers. “I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! happy teachers day!!!” the actor wrote on Twitter.

For actor Sonu Sood, his mother was also his teacher. He shared a photo of his mother on social media and expressed gratitude towards her.

Here’s how other celebrities have wished their teachers on this Teachers’ Day.

Happy Teachers’ Day!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

celebrity social media photos
8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 05: Latest News

Advertisement