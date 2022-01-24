scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
Taslima Nasreen faces internet heat for surrogacy comments, says her posts not directed at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Taslima Nasreen recently tweeted that her opinions on surrogacy has nothing to do with the celebrity couple and that she loves Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as a couple.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 24, 2022 7:21:13 pm
nick jonas and priyanka chopraNick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed a child into their lives. (Photo: Taslima, Priyanka/Instagram)

Writer Taslima Nasreen’s comments on surrogacy has led to a heated debate on Twitter, as people assumed she was commenting on global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ decision to have a child through surrogacy.

However, Nasreen recently tweeted that her opinions on surrogacy has nothing to do with the celebrity couple and that she loves the pair.

“My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple,” her tweet read.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently announced that they have welcomed a child through surrogacy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Sharing a note on Instagram tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Nick Jonas also shared the same post on his social media page.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018.

